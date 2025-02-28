Queen of Hearts Event Planning is gearing up for their 2nd annual Women’s Show tomorrow, March 1st. The Show is a celebration of local and women owned businesses from the northeast area and around the province. Co-founder of Queen of Hearts Carly Letros says the event is the perfect way to support women entrepreneurs and highlight their success.

Letros goes on to say that over 100 locally owned and women operated businesses will be in attendance.

The Queen of Hearts Women’s Show will be happening at the Agora in Sherwood Park from 1pm to 7pm. Attendance to this event is free.

For more information on this event or about Queen of Hearts Event Planning, you can visit their Facebook page.