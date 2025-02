Alberta is increasing funding for women’s shelters by $10 million over the next four years.

The province will provide nearly $57 million in 2024-25, including a one-time 3.5% boost to operational funding. Officials say the funding aims to support survivors and prevent gender-based violence through economic empowerment and education.

Local shelters, like Stepping Stones in Cold Lake, welcome the funding but say inflation and high demand still make it challenging to meet community needs.