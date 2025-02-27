The Viking RCMP are warning residents about a fake gold scam in the area.

Recently the RCMP have been receiving complaints of individuals attempting to stop vehicles and trying to solicit fake gold in exchange for cash. Children are usually also present in their vehicles in an attempt to make the operation look legitimate.

So far, no one in the Viking area has fallen for this scam, but RCMP are advising residents to be on their guard. Viking RCMP is also asking for help in reporting such activity, and say they are looking for a male and female of Romanian descent. They do not reside in the Viking area and appear to be transient, driving various types of SUVs.

RCMP ask that you DO NOT engage with these individuals and call 911 immediately.