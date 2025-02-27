The Crossroads Economic Development Alliance has released a summary report detailing findings from their Regional Business Retention and Expansion Study, completed in late 2024.

The study gathered insights through an online survey of over 75 regional business owners and representatives, more than 100 in-person business visitations, and a community resident survey that generated over 265 responses from individuals living in the County of Minburn, the Town of Vegreville, and the Villages of Innisfree and Mannville.

The results collected paint an optimistic picture of business confidence in the region, with over 63 percent of responses rating their community as an “average or above average” place to conduct business, with an additional 15 percent rating it as “excellent”.

While optimism is strong, businesses also voiced key challenges and opportunities for regional growth. A few common concerns included attracting more young individuals and families to the area, addressing workforce shortages, and increasing housing availability.

The top economic development priorities voiced by residents were ongoing business retention and expansion and community development, particularly in recreation.

For more details on this study, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website.