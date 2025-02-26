Subscribe to Local News
Local News

RCMP arrest and charge five people following search of home in Saddle Lake

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta RCMP Detachment Sign (Galen Hartviksen, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Five people have been arrested and charged following an RCMP search of a home in Saddle Lake on February 17th. 

Officers seized three guns, ammunition, cash, and various drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth. 

The operation was conducted by the Eastern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, St. Paul RCMP, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. 

Two suspects remain in custody, while three others were released with conditions. All five are set to appear in St. Paul court in the coming weeks. 

