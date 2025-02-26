Some tenants in Jasper are facing rent increases of nearly 50% as the town continues to struggle with a housing crisis worsened by last year’s wildfire.

A local apartment complex has notified tenants of rent hikes as high as $550 per month, raising concerns among residents and local officials. Even before the fire, Jasper had a severe housing shortage, with a near-zero vacancy rate.

Officials say they are monitoring the situation closely and have warned that price gouging will not be tolerated, while federal plans aim to build more housing in the coming years.