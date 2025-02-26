The next round of conversation regarding the future of health services in Alberta is underway in the province.

Albertans are invited to participate in these discussions, with several meetings scheduled around the province this spring, including a session here in Vegreville on March 7th at the Vegreville Social Centre.

The report on the first round of community meetings that took place from January to April 2024 is now available online at open.alberta.ca. The report lists seven areas that Albertans deemed important, including access to healthcare, supporting and sustaining the healthcare workforce, and needs of patients and providers in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

To participate in the upcoming meeting in Vegreville, you can register online by visiting web.cvent.com. The meeting will run from 3pm to 5pm.

For more information, please visit alberta.ca.

Here is a list of several meetings coming up in the northeast area: