An earthquake that shook parts of Alberta and B.C. last Thursday is suspected to be linked to oil and gas activity.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck near Grande Prairie, with tremors felt in Edson, Whitecourt, and Prince George, B.C. Experts believe it may have been caused by underground fluid injection from energy operations.

The Alberta Energy Regulator is reviewing the event, while scientists say if confirmed, it would be one of the largest industry-induced earthquakes in Canada.