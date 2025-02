February 24, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

Looking for: Set of usable 225-75R15 tires or close to that size for a 70’s Chevrolet Caprice 780-446-8442 Two Hills, AB TEXT ONLY

For sale: 1995 Chevrolet 4×4, extended cab, some rust, high kms but reliable, great work or hunting truck $2000 OBO/Loaded tacklebox, all Rapala and Len Thompson brand name lures and tip-ups, short rods, long rods and other gear $1000 OBO 780-385-5455