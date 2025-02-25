Lamont County issued at press release earlier this month reminding drivers about the issue of school bus fly-bys.

School bus fly-bys are an increasing safety concern for Elk Island Public Schools across Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and within Lamont County. A fly-by occurs when a driver passes a stopped school bus in either direction when its red flashing lights and the stop sign are activated, meaning children are boarding or departing the bus.

Failure to stop in these instances is not only dangerous for children, but can result in fines of $567 and six demerit points. Lamont County is urging drivers to always use caution when driving near school buses.

Residents can report school bus fly-bys to Lamont County, or in your local area by calling the RCMP detachment non-emergency phone numbers.