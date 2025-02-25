Subscribe to Local News
Service Canada returns to host more information sessions about federal programs

By Nikki Ritchot
Mannville, Minburn, and Innisfree FCSS Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Representatives from Service Canada are returning to Innisfree and Mannville for two new information sessions next month.

The first session will take place from 12pm to 3:30pm at the Innisfree Millennium Building and will cover a number of topics, including basic information on several federal programs such as Employment Insurance and the CPP.

The second session will take place at the Mannville Drop-In Centre from 5pm to 7pm and will cover information about Canadian passports, including the application process and renewals.

Both meetings are free to attend, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To reserve your spot, you can call the Mannville, Minburn, and Innisfree Family and Community Support Services at 780-763-3005.

Both sessions will take place on Thursday, March 6th.

