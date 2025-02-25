Representatives from Service Canada are returning to Innisfree and Mannville for two new information sessions next month.

The first session will take place from 12pm to 3:30pm at the Innisfree Millennium Building and will cover a number of topics, including basic information on several federal programs such as Employment Insurance and the CPP.

The second session will take place at the Mannville Drop-In Centre from 5pm to 7pm and will cover information about Canadian passports, including the application process and renewals.

Both meetings are free to attend, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To reserve your spot, you can call the Mannville, Minburn, and Innisfree Family and Community Support Services at 780-763-3005.

Both sessions will take place on Thursday, March 6th.