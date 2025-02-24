HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionFebruary 24, 2025 Vegreville Rangers Captain Ethan Bast Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection February 24, 2025 Vegreville Rangers Captain Ethan Bast FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/February-24-2025-Ethan-Bast.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection February 18, 2025 Vegreville U18 Wranglers Head Coach Brad Morrow Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Feb. 18th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection February 13, 2025 Flagstaff Community Adult Learning Executive Director Lois Polege Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Feb. 13th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection February 12, 2025 Derwent Ag Society Board Member Connie Mackney Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Feb. 12th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection February 11, 2025 Vegreville Rangers Netminder Tyler McKenna Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Feb. 11th, 2025