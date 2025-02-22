Subscribe to Local News
SportsVegreville Rangers

Rangers season ends in first round sweep

By Jeff Dyck
Feb 21 Handshakes
The Rangers and Tigers shake ends after their first round series came to an end on Friday night Vegreville. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

The Vegreville Rangers saw their 50th anniversary season come to an early end on Friday night. The Boys In Blue fell 5-1 to the Vermilion Tigers, allowing the visitors to advance with a first round sweep. Rookie defenceman Carter Ogrodnick scored the lone goal for Vegreville on a shot from centre that fooled Tiger netminder Aiden Fox. Netminder Tyler McKenna turned aside 35 of 40 shots in the loss. Despite the early exit, there are plenty of positives to take away from this season for the Rangers. They finished with 14 victories on the season, a big improvement over last season’s win total of five and the most wins by a Rangers team since the 2015/2016 team finished 18-18. Team captain Ethan Bast says the team continues to grow together and things are looking good moving forward.

While the Rangers season has come to a close, the Tigers will advance to the second round. After losing in last year’s final, Vermilion is anxious for another shot at glory. Meanwhile the Wainwright Bisons, who earned a first-round bye thanks to a first place finish, are looking to take home their eighth straight NEAJBHL title.

Feb 21 Faceoff
The Vermilion Tigers proved to be Vegreville’s kryptonite this year. In the regular season and playoffs combined, the Rangers were 0-9 against Vermilion.
Feb 21 Ogrodnick
Rookie defenceman Carter Ogrodnick finished his impressive first season with the team by scoring their lone goal in the 5-1 loss.
Feb 21 McKenna
Netminder Tyler McKenna keeps a close eye on the puck. The Ontario product turned aside 35 of 40 shots in the loss. Over the four game sweep, he faced 189 shots.
