A deadly disease known as “zombie deer disease” is spreading through Alberta’s deer populations, raising concerns among experts.

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is incurable and always fatal. It spreads among deer, elk, and moose, with cases now reaching up to 85% in some areas near the Saskatchewan border.

Experts warn that the disease could harm wildlife populations, and while no human cases have been found, they advise against eating infected deer. Researchers continue to study its long-term impact and potential risks.