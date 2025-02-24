One of Alberta’s largest for-profit care home operators received over $8.85 million in wage subsidies while also paying millions to shareholders.

Between 2020 and 2023, Extendicare got the subsidies to boost health care aide wages during the pandemic. At the same time, it paid out over $40 million per year to shareholders.

Critics say this shows flaws in the for-profit system, where money meant for care is going elsewhere. The government says it ensures funding is used properly, while Extendicare insists the money helped increase staff hours and wages.