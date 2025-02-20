Subscribe to Local News
SportsVegreville Rangers

Heartbreaking loss pushes Rangers season to the brink

By Jeff Dyck
Face-off
The Tigers improved to 8-0 against Vegreville this season with a win on Wednesday. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

The Vegreville Rangers find themselves down 3-0 in their opening round series with Vermilion after a stunning loss on Wednesday night. A pair of goals from Carson Pewarchuk and one from Dante Mauro had the home team up 3-1 going into the third but they just
couldn’t hold on. Goals from Ean Cooke and Wyatt Dyck tied things at 3-3 before a late short-handed marker from Kobe Braham spelled the end, giving the Tigers the 4-3 win and a 3-0 series lead. Rangers coach Mark Chornohus says it was a tough way to lose but
they’ll have to regroup quickly.

With their backs against the wall, the Rangers host game four on Friday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. Puck drop is set for 8pm. If you can’t make it out to the game, you can still catch all the action right here on The Ranch.

Stemberger
Local call-up Owen Stemberger looked right at home on the Rangers blue line.
Jamieson
Michael Jamieson comes in on a breakaway.
Pewarchuk Scores
The Rangers celebrate one of Carson Pewarchuk’s two goals on Wednesday night. The local product has scored four of the team’s seven goals so far in these playoffs.
McKenna
Netminder Tyler McKenna did everything in his power to keep the Rangers alive. The Niagara Falls native finished with 56 saves on 60 shots.
