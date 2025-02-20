The Vegreville Rangers find themselves down 3-0 in their opening round series with Vermilion after a stunning loss on Wednesday night. A pair of goals from Carson Pewarchuk and one from Dante Mauro had the home team up 3-1 going into the third but they just

couldn’t hold on. Goals from Ean Cooke and Wyatt Dyck tied things at 3-3 before a late short-handed marker from Kobe Braham spelled the end, giving the Tigers the 4-3 win and a 3-0 series lead. Rangers coach Mark Chornohus says it was a tough way to lose but

they’ll have to regroup quickly.

With their backs against the wall, the Rangers host game four on Friday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. Puck drop is set for 8pm. If you can’t make it out to the game, you can still catch all the action right here on The Ranch.