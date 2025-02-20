Bonnyville RCMP arrested a 28-year-old Kehewin resident after a home invasion involving a firearm on Feb. 16.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene, but officers from Bonnyville and St. Paul RCMP responded quickly. The victim wasn’t hurt.

A containment zone was set up, and the Emergency Response Team was called in. Investigators later learned the suspect fled in a stolen SUV, which was tracked down with help from Elk Point RCMP. The suspect was arrested.

Now in custody, the suspect faces multiple charges, including break and enter, reckless firearm discharge, and probation violations. Police say more details, including the suspect’s name, will be released later.