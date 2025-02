The Viking Historical Society will be hosting an event next month called the Irish Stew Supper at the Viking Legion Hall.

The evening is a fundraiser for the Society, with all proceeds going toward the maintenance and operation of the Viking Museum. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per child aged 12 and under. For more information, check out the Town of Viking or Viking Historical Society Facebook pages, or call 780-336-3066.

The event will take place on March 22nd from 5 to 7pm.