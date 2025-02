The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories will be in Vegreville to provide an information session on the topic of dementia on February 21st at the Vegreville and District FCSS office.

The goal of the meeting is to provide more information to care givers and community members who wish to know more about dementia, and tips and strategies will be shared. Attendance to the session is free and is intended for adults aged 18 and older.

The meeting will run from 1pm to 2:30pm.