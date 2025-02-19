Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsColdest Night of the Year Event returns to Cold Lake
Local News

Coldest Night of the Year Event returns to Cold Lake

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Cold Lake Food Bank Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Cold Lake Food Bank is hosting its Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 22 to raise awareness and funds for food insecurity in the community. 

This annual walk is the food bank’s biggest fundraiser, bringing people together while supporting its operations. Participants can choose between a 2 km or 5 km walk, with rest stops offering hot drinks and snacks along the way. 

The goal is to raise $20,000 and see 150 participants join. Registration is free and can be done online or on-site, and volunteers are also needed to support the event. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play

    The Ranch logo