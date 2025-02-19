The Cold Lake Food Bank is hosting its Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 22 to raise awareness and funds for food insecurity in the community.

This annual walk is the food bank’s biggest fundraiser, bringing people together while supporting its operations. Participants can choose between a 2 km or 5 km walk, with rest stops offering hot drinks and snacks along the way.

The goal is to raise $20,000 and see 150 participants join. Registration is free and can be done online or on-site, and volunteers are also needed to support the event.