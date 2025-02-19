A new poll shows most Albertans are supporting striking education workers as job actions continue. Since January, educational assistants and support workers have been on strike in Sturgeon County, Fort McMurray, and Edmonton, with more districts joining this week.

The workers are demanding better wages and working conditions, and 74% of Albertans agree they’re underpaid. Even 61% of UCP supporters say wage increases are needed.

A majority of UCP supporters, 53%, say they back the workers over the government. Unions are back at the bargaining table with the Sturgeon Public School Division, hoping to reach an agreement soon.