Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeTrading PostFebruary 18, 2025
Trading Post

February 18, 2025

The Ranch logo
The Ranch 106.5 Logo.

February 18, 2025
PHONED IN ITEMS
For sale: 2007 GMC Sierra 780-631-0424 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Painting of praying grandfather, framed $100/Large ladies winter coat, with hood, brown in colour, in like new condition, very warm $65/Coffee table, in excellent condition $75/Round living room table, in excellent condition $50 780-631-0455

Looking for: Two helpers to help move this Wednesday or Thursday 250-682-0888 Vegreville, AB

 

TEXTED IN ITEMS
For sale: Brand new mountain bike, high-end model, front and rear suspension, 21-speed $175 780-632-2217

- Advertisement -

Trading Post

Trading Post

February 13, 2025

Trading Post listings for February 13, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

February 11, 2025

Trading Post listings for February 11, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

February 10, 2025

Trading Post listings for February 10, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

February 7, 2025

Trading Post listings for February 7, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

February 5, 2025

Trading Post listings for February 5, 2025
Read more
Load more

Submit Your Item For Sale!

Your Name(Required)
Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, Max. file size: 512 MB.
Don't Publish:(Required)
Please select everything you wish to keep private and not see on My Vegreville Now!
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

Trading Post

February 13, 2025

Jeff Dyck -
Trading Post

February 11, 2025

Jeff Dyck -
Trading Post

February 10, 2025

Jeff Dyck -
Trading Post

February 7, 2025

Jeff Dyck -

You may also like



In The News

Now playing play

The Ranch logo