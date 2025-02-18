February 18, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: 2007 GMC Sierra 780-631-0424 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Painting of praying grandfather, framed $100/Large ladies winter coat, with hood, brown in colour, in like new condition, very warm $65/Coffee table, in excellent condition $75/Round living room table, in excellent condition $50 780-631-0455

Looking for: Two helpers to help move this Wednesday or Thursday 250-682-0888 Vegreville, AB

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Brand new mountain bike, high-end model, front and rear suspension, 21-speed $175 780-632-2217