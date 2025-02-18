Vegreville Town Council is currently accepting questions and input from the community regarding a new By-Law called the Taxation of Derelict and Vacant Lands Policy.

The purpose of the proposed policy is to establish guidelines and criteria to determine which properties will be designated as Derelict Residential, Vacant Residential, and Vacant Non-Residential. Mayor Tim MacPhee will address some of these questions on next week’s edition of Talk of The Town. Questions and feedback may be submitted to the Town via email at vegtown@vegreville.com.

The deadline to submit your questions is this Thursday, February 20th at noon. For more details, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website or their Facebook page.