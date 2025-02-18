Alberta says child care funding is unsustainable without more money and flexibility from the federal government.

Minister Matt Jones warns that without changes, the province won’t be able to renew its agreement, which expires in 2026. Ottawa has proposed a small funding increase, but Jones says it falls short by billions. He also wants more flexibility to create child care spaces, especially in rural areas.

The federal government argues its plan is working, helping families save thousands.

The debate continues as both sides negotiate the future of affordable child care in Alberta.