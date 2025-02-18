Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsLakeland Regional Science Fair is looking for students and volunteers for this...
Local News

Lakeland Regional Science Fair is looking for students and volunteers for this year’s event

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Lakeland Regional Science Fair 2025 Logo. (Sourced from SPDSS.ca)

The Lakeland Regional Science Fair is looking for students and volunteers for this year’s event.

Open to students in Grades 4 to 12 across Northeast Alberta—including homeschoolers—the fair gives young scientists a chance to show off their projects in different age categories. The top four projects will move on to the Canada-Wide Science Fair in New Brunswick this spring.

Organizers say it’s a great way for students to develop problem-solving skills and encourage kids to pick fun and interesting topics.

For more details on signing up or volunteering, visit the SPDSS website. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play

    The Ranch logo