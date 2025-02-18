The Lakeland Regional Science Fair is looking for students and volunteers for this year’s event.

Open to students in Grades 4 to 12 across Northeast Alberta—including homeschoolers—the fair gives young scientists a chance to show off their projects in different age categories. The top four projects will move on to the Canada-Wide Science Fair in New Brunswick this spring.

Organizers say it’s a great way for students to develop problem-solving skills and encourage kids to pick fun and interesting topics.

For more details on signing up or volunteering, visit the SPDSS website.