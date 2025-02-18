Subscribe to Local News
Local News

Cold Lake FCSS creates new partnership with aim of creating a more dementia-inclusive community

By Nikki Ritchot
Cold Lake and District Family and Community Support Services Logo.

A new partnership between Age Friendly Cold Lake and Cold Lake and District FCSS aims to create a more dementia-inclusive community.

Funded by Nav-Care, the initiative will provide education, support, and resources for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. City officials say the funding, totaling nearly $40,000 by the end of 2025, will help train staff, develop a caregiver’s toolkit, and promote dementia-friendly practices.

Cold Lake City Council unanimously approved the agreement at its January 28 meeting. 

