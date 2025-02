The Derwent Ag Society is gearing up for their annual Cabin Fever Dance fundraiser this weekend. Board member for the Society Connie Mackney says it’s the perfect winter event, with live music and excellent food.

The Cabin Fever Dance fundraiser will take place on Saturday, February 22nd. Advance tickets are $40 per person and $55 at the door. For more information or to purchase your tickets, you can call Connie at 780-977-4714.