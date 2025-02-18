The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce and the Vegreville Agricultural Society are looking for vendors for the upcoming Spring Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale on April 5th at the Vegreville Social Centre. To book your table, you can contact the Chamber office at 780-632-2771 or send an email to vegchamb@telus.net. The event will run from 10am to 4pm.
Spring Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale makes its way to the Vegreville Social Centre this April
