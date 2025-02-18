Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpring Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale makes its way to the Vegreville...
Local News

Spring Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale makes its way to the Vegreville Social Centre this April

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Chamber of Commerce Logo
Vegreville Chamber of Commerce Logo. (Sourced from Vegreville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce and the Vegreville Agricultural Society are looking for vendors for the upcoming Spring Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale on April 5th at the Vegreville Social Centre. To book your table, you can contact the Chamber office at 780-632-2771 or send an email to vegchamb@telus.net. The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play

    The Ranch logo