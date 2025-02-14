The M.D. of Bonnyville is fixing the Truman Bridge after a logging truck damaged it in October.

Council approved repairs up to $800,000 to bring it back to its original condition. The bridge, north of Township Road 630, has been open but with a five-tonne weight limit. Crews will replace key structural parts, and repairs are expected to take about six months. The project will be funded through the M.D.’s Bridge Reserve Fund.

Built in 1946, Truman Bridge has been a key crossing for about 100 vehicles a day, including big trucks.