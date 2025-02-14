Residents near Crane Lake are raising concerns about Gear Energy’s plan to drill for oil under the lake.

The Crane Lake Advisory & Stewardship Society says the company didn’t properly notify all affected landowners, as required by regulations. They worry drilling could impact groundwater and the lake’s ecosystem. Gear Energy says it’s following all regulations and is open to addressing concerns.

The MD of Bonnyville has no control over drilling locations but encourages residents to send concerns to the Alberta Energy Regulator. A public meeting may be held to discuss the issue further.