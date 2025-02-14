The Nordlys Film and Arts Festival is making its return to the historic Bailey Theatre in Camrose this weekend.

The Festival is a celebration of independent filmmaking and local music, including screenings of films from Canada and around the world. Since 2010, Nordlys has screened award-winning films from over 35 countries. Guest speakers will also be in attendance to share their stories and experiences with attendees to the event.

For a complete list of film screenings, musical acts and guest speakers, or to get your tickets to the Festival, you can visit their website at nordlysfestival.com.

The event starts today and runs until Sunday, February 16th.