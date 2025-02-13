Interim housing units for the Town of Jasper are arriving this week. Parks Canada is providing several supports for residents, including 4.5 hectares of land in town and at Marmot Meadows and Wabasso Campgrounds, 100 duplexes, 120 single dorm-style units, and 4 pre-built units.

The first wave of residents is expected to move into interim housing by the end of February.

In addition to these interim housing units, Parks Canada will also provide 70 seasonal campsites reserved for resident interim housing in 2025. More information will be provided on how residents may participate in this program next month.

Other supports and options are being considered to further aid the Town of Jasper in its recovery. To keep up to date on Parks Canada’s continued efforts for Jasperites, you can visit parks.canada.ca/jasperrecovery.