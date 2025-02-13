The Lloydminster Bobcats are one of two Alberta Junior Hockey League clubs that have a former NHLer as its Head Coach this season.

Jeff Woywitka from Vermilion has his team in third place in the North Division.

The 41-year-old ex-defenceman is enjoying being behind the bench for the Bobcats alongside another former pro blueliner – Matt Brassard.

The Devon Xtreme are the other AJHL team that has an ex-NHLer as bench boss this season. Their Head Coach is Kelly Buchberger.

Woywitka played over 275 National Hockey League games over seven seasons with three teams.

The Bobcats arrived in Olds yesterday to take on the Grizzlys.