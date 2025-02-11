Subscribe to Local News
February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

By Nikki Ritchot
Lac La Biche County Logo. (Sourced from Facebook)

February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Lac La Biche County is helping pet owners cover the cost. Through the SNIP program, the County pays 50% of the cost to spay or neuter up to three pets per year. Owners must pay upfront, then apply for a rebate through the Humane Society. The program has helped reduce pet overpopulation and prevent health issues. The Humane Society will have an info booth at the Bold Centre this month to help residents learn how to apply. 

