A new nursing program from the University of Calgary and Covenant Health will launch in September 2025, helping train nurses in rural Alberta. The first class includes six Indigenous and six rural students. Bonnyville’s hospital is one of several sites offering the program, allowing students to study locally instead of moving to a city. The goal is to address the nursing shortage in rural areas. Covenant Health is also working on more “Grow Your Own” programs to train local healthcare workers in fields like nursing, physiotherapy, and diagnostic imaging.