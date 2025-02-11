The Vegreville RCMP Detachment will be hosting a Community Engagement Session on Tuesday, February 25th at 7pm at the Vegreville Social Centre. This event is open to the public and will give residents a chance to ask questions and engage in discussions about policing in Vegreville, Alberta, and across Canada. This is an in-person event only and will not be available virtually. For more information, you can contact the Vegreville RCMP Detachment at 780-631-2750.