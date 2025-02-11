Subscribe to Local News
Vegreville RCMP to host Community Engagement Session next week

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville RCMP Detachment. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Vegreville RCMP Detachment will be hosting a Community Engagement Session on Tuesday, February 25th at 7pm at the Vegreville Social Centre. This event is open to the public and will give residents a chance to ask questions and engage in discussions about policing in Vegreville, Alberta, and across Canada. This is an in-person event only and will not be available virtually. For more information, you can contact the Vegreville RCMP Detachment at 780-631-2750.

