The Vegreville Rangers made sure they entered the NEAJBHL playoffs with a boost of momentum. The Boys In Blue closed out the regular season on Saturday night, hosting their long-time rivals, the St. Paul Canadiens. With the physicality turned up a notch and a

playoff atmosphere in the building, the Rangers proved they can thrive in that situation, winning 4-2. Netminder Tyler McKenna was stellar, stopping 33 of 35 shots in the win. He says the team knows what they need to do to see success carry over into the

postseason.

Tysen Tomlinson’s third period marker, his 24th of the season, was the insurance marker in the team’s victory. He says it was exactly what they needed to close out the regular season.

The Rangers finish the season in sixth place with a record of 14-20-1. That earns them a first-round playoff matchup with the 3rd place Vermilion Tigers, a team they were 0-5 against this season.