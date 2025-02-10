Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsRMHC Alberta Winterland Invitational returns this month
Local NewsSports

RMHC Alberta Winterland Invitational returns this month

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
RMHC Alberta Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta Winterland Invitational returns February 14-16, bringing 48 minor hockey teams to four venues in the Lakeland region. The tournament, which has raised over $1 million since 2018, supports families with children needing medical care far from home. This year’s goal is to raise over $180,000. More than 750 young athletes will compete, making memories on and off the ice. Fans can attend and support the cause by purchasing 50/50 tickets at rmhcalberta.org. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play

    The Ranch logo