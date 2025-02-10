The Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta Winterland Invitational returns February 14-16, bringing 48 minor hockey teams to four venues in the Lakeland region. The tournament, which has raised over $1 million since 2018, supports families with children needing medical care far from home. This year’s goal is to raise over $180,000. More than 750 young athletes will compete, making memories on and off the ice. Fans can attend and support the cause by purchasing 50/50 tickets at rmhcalberta.org.