The Village of Andrew is preparing for the opening of a new school in September 2025.

The school will be called the Andrew Rural Academy, and will include all grades from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Vice Chair for the Andrew Rural Academy Foundation and CAO for the Village of Andrew Kylie Rude says that the school will have a heavy focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

Project Manager and Consultant Stan Zabrick, who is working alongside Rude as the school prepares to open, says that the goal of the institution to keep education tied to life in rural Alberta, and to give children real hands-on experience with what they are learning.

The Andrew Rural Academy will be a public charter school that is open to all families in the greater Andrew area, including Lamont, Two Hills, Smoky Lake, Minburn, and Beaver Counties.

Kylie Rude goes on to say that funding for the school from the government should be granted in the next couple of weeks, and that they are on track to open this September.

The Andrew Rural Academy will be hosting an open house for those interested in seeing the facility and learning more about the programs that will be offered on February 28th from 2pm to 7pm.

For more information on the school, you can visit their website at andrewruralacademy.org, or send an email to andrewacademyfoundation@gmail.com.