February 7, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: New bathtub, still in the box $450 587-280-4426 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Puppies, 12 weeks old, three females and two males, Anatolian Mirama Shepherd mix with Rottweiler Huntaway 780-603-8879 Two Hills, AB TEXT ONLY