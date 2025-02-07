With U.S. tariffs on Canada paused for a 30-day period, Alberta Food Processors Association members are looking to see what this means for the future and how they can best support their business and make plans during this confusing time.

With U.S. tariffs on Canada paused for a 30-day period, Alberta Food Processors Association members are looking to see what this means for the future and how they can best support their business and make plans during this confusing time.

AFPA’s Executive Director welcomes the reprieve and says everyone is doing their best to pivot and adjust. The reality is that so many of their members have so much trade with the United States.

As for prices on store shelves, Parsons adds you may not notice changes in prices immediately. If you look back to the last tariff or trade war, something like washing machines got a huge increase in tariffs but dryers didn’t, and Parsons says the prices had the same increase.

- Advertisement -

In general, Parsons highlights the fact that they are a $28 billion dollar industry here in Alberta and they employ around 300,000 people in food, beverage, and agri-tourism.

Check out the website AFPA.com to learn more about the Alberta Food Processors Association.