The Town of Viking is excited to announce that Viking School has been chosen to host the 3rd annual Powwow at the Viking Carena Complex this May.

The event is a celebration of Indigenous culture, bringing folks together to honour tradition, promote understanding, and foster lasting connections. Students from neighbouring communities will be in attendance, and the gathering is open to the public.

The Battle River School Division is kindly asking for donations to help paying for the dancers, Elders, and drum group to come out to the event to share their wisdom of Indigenous culture with the community. Monetary donations of any size from $20 and up are being accepted, and those looking to donate or for more information can contact the principal of Viking School Tracy Doerksen at 780-336-3352.

The Powwow will take place on May 22nd.