The province is giving people a jolting reminder about electricity pricing options in Alberta to avoid slipping into the rate of last resort.

The rate is the default across the province, and one that is likely to make you pay more than others for the same service. Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan New-Dorf says the government is taking action to ensure residents have the tools they need to make informed decisions about their electricity, with thousands of households across Alberta, reportedly coming off the rate of last resort in 2024.

The Rate of Last Resort is set at approximately 12 cents per kilowatt hour.