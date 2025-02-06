A new disability support program is coming to Alberta in July 2026.

The Alberta Disability Assistance Program, or ADAP, will work alongside AISH. It will allow people with disabilities to earn more without losing benefits. Minister Jason Nixon says people on AISH may stay on it or move to ADAP, depending on their needs. ADAP won’t deduct income dollar for dollar, and health benefits will continue even if someone earns too much for financial aid.

A medical panel will decide which program is the best fit. Nixon says both programs will stay fully funded.