More than half a million dollars in provincial grants will help improve facilities in the Lakeland next year.

The Smoky Lake Agricultural Society is getting $125,000 to upgrade its HVAC system. Glen Avon School in St. Paul will receive nearly $88,000 to improve its gym’s sound system and scoreboard. The Ashmont Legion is getting $25,000 for hall upgrades, and the Two Hills Seniors Centre will replace old appliances.

Other projects include new flooring at the Cold Lake Library, a new arena in Clandonald, and a facility for the Lea Park Rodeo Association.