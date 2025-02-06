Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Alberta will provide grants to help various facilities in the Lakeland area in 2026

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Province of Alberta Flag

More than half a million dollars in provincial grants will help improve facilities in the Lakeland next year.

The Smoky Lake Agricultural Society is getting $125,000 to upgrade its HVAC system. Glen Avon School in St. Paul will receive nearly $88,000 to improve its gym’s sound system and scoreboard. The Ashmont Legion is getting $25,000 for hall upgrades, and the Two Hills Seniors Centre will replace old appliances.

Other projects include new flooring at the Cold Lake Library, a new arena in Clandonald, and a facility for the Lea Park Rodeo Association. 

  

