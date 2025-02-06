Alberta Health Services will be hosting a Preventing Falls and Fitness Class for seniors on Wednesdays starting on February 19th at Homestead Lodge in Vegreville. The class promises to help participants gain strength, keep active, and have fun. Attendance is free, and transportation to the Lodge is available. The class will take place every Wednesday from 2:30pm to 3:30pm until May 7th. To register, you can call Katherine at 780-781-9378.