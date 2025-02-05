Subscribe to Local News

Bonnyville RCMP searching for suspect after violent robbery

By Nikki Ritchot
RCMP Logo (Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Bonnyville RCMP are searching for a suspect after a violent robbery during an online marketplace sale. Around 1:30 p.m. on January 28, a seller meeting a buyer in a parking lot was bear sprayed in the face before the suspect stole the item and fled on foot. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bonnyville RCMP or Crime Stoppers. RCMP remind residents that a designated Exchange Zone at the detachment parking lot offers a safer location for online sales. 

