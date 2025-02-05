Local music act Ukrainian Tradition will be hosting a fundraiser in support of the Ukrainian Musicians Association this March.

Based in Brandon, Manitoba, the organization aims to keep and honour the history of traditional Ukrainian music across the Prairies. Lead musician for the band Ukrainian Tradition Brandon Hachkowski says that all profits raised at this event will go to the Association, whose goal is a noble one.

The event, called an Afternoon Oldtime Dance, will take place on Sunday, March 30th at the Vegreville Elks Hall. The affair will include a light lunch and dry bar along with four hours of traditional Ukrainian music. Tickets are $25 per person, and may purchased in advance by calling Brandon at 905-736-1112, or Kevin at 905-329-5572. Doors will open at 12:30pm.