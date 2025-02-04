The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that snow removal operations have been put on hold while the extreme cold persists. Well below normal temperatures have caused equipment malfunctions, postponing snow removal until further notice. The Town asks and appreciates patience and understanding of the current situation. To stay informed about future snow removal schedules once normal operations resume, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website under the ‘Home’ tab, or sign up for the Town of Vegreville’s Text Message Notification System , also under the ‘Home’ tab. Updates will also be posted to the Town Facebook page.