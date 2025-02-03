There will be no tariffs against Canada, at least, for now.

This after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the 25 per cent tariffs that were slated to be levied against this country on Tuesday would be put on hold for another 30 days after.

What’s being reported as a “good” call with U.S President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon. The threat of tariffs against Canada was initially brought forward by President Trump for a rotating number of reasons; including what he claims is a deluge of fentanyl crossing the border into the United States.

Trump also backed down with his threats against Tariffs in Mexico on Monday, after the president of that country agreed to tighten up border security between the two nations.

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, Trump dropped a blanket 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S. – with some exceptions – to be in place by Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded late Saturday night with mirror-image tariffs against U.S. goods crossing the border, saying Canada will impose a 25 per cent tariff on $155 billion of goods.

Trump threatened a phase-two approach that could move the 25 per cent number up if Canada retaliated.

With Files from John White, Vista Radio.